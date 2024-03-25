Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.48. 221,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,154. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

