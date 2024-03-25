USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.20 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $99.20 million and approximately $288,582.82 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,365.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.01 or 0.00700471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00126646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

