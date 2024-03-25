Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $991,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,924 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.