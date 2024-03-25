Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,084. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

