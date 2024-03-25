Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $136.75 million and $1.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 136,348,666 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

