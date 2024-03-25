Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $587.97 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.61 billion and approximately $587.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.89 or 0.05137967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00027133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,578,787,177 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

