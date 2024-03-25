Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 1.68% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,205,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 357,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.75. 22,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,760. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.