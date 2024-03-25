Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,395. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

