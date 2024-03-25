iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,769. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

