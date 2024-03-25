Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,055,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,058. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

