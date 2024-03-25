Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

