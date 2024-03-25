Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,082 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 1,438,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.