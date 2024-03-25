Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.76. 27,735,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,378,051. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.33.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

