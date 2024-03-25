Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.62. 1,084,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

