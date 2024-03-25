JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.