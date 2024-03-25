Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $772.67. 1,805,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $722.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

