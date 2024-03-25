Dash Acquisitions Inc. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.20. 1,069,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

