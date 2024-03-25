iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $522.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

