First PREMIER Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 2,942,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,478. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.