Analyzing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.38% -6.20% -3.82% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 0.95 -$57.30 million ($1.02) -3.27 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 5.74

Analyst Recommendations

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 112.39%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Orion Office REIT pays out -39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

