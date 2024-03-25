Analyzing Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ag Growth International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

Ag Growth International presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 118.06%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Ag Growth International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -40.93% -22.01% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ag Growth International and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ag Growth International and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 25.85 Lion Electric $253.50 million 1.20 -$103.77 million ($0.46) -2.93

Ag Growth International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ag Growth International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ag Growth International beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, ladders, all-steel buildings, and flat storage buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring equipment, monitoring and automation equipment, sampling solutions. It provides its equipment for agricultural commodities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

