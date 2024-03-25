ICON Market Capitalization Tops $357.71 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $357.71 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,000,377 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 985,965,889.1371777 with 985,965,889.7329764 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31657056 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,354,633.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

