Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.49 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $104.55 million and $12.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,239.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.01 or 0.00700471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00129478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00203738 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00126646 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.