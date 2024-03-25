BNB (BNB) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $591.49 or 0.00842108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion and $2.48 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,899 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,145.8201141. The last known price of BNB is 588.67510807 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2122 active market(s) with $1,890,782,501.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

