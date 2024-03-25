Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,717 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $161.12. 3,890,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

