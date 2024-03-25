Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

META stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.02. 8,369,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,207,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442,711 shares of company stock worth $665,753,961. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

