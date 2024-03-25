Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,150 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

