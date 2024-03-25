Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,888 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.43. 1,825,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.