Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,355 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Ball accounts for 4.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Ball worth $36,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $66.52. 1,301,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

