Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,458 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for about 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Clarivate worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,710,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 2,003,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

