Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 5.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $43,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $792,790,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $604.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,612. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.58.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

