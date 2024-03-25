Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $49.08 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,037 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AerCap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AerCap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AER stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. 1,034,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,207. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

