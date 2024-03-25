Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

