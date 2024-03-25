Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. 27,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,078. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

