Sound Stewardship LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 29,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.