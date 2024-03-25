Sound Stewardship LLC Purchases 2,883 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

