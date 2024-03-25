Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 8341863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.