Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $172.60. 3,937,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

