QUASA One Day Trading Volume Tops $623.67 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $137,636.25 and $623.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116723 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $622.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

