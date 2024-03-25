Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 108 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,592,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,733. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

