First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

BLOK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $824.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.