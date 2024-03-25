Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $526.15. The company had a trading volume of 374,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,824. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.55.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

