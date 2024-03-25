Sound Stewardship LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,385. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

