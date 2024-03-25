Sound Stewardship LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,380,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP remained flat at $22.91 on Monday. 156,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,066. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.