Sound Stewardship LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. 192,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,959. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

