Sound Stewardship LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,763. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $109.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

