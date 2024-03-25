Sound Stewardship LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

