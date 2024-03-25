iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. 9,418,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866,239. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

