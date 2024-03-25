Sound Stewardship LLC Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 520,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,567. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

