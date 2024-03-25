RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NUSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.61. 83,694 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

